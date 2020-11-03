Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.