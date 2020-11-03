Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,162.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,903.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

