AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 356,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,224,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

