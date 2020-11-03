AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.70.
Shares of ABEV opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.
AMBEV S A/S Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.
