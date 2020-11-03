AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.93. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $34,662,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMC Networks by 62.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $317,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.