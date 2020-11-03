Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Benchmark upped their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Amedisys stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.24. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $264.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,411 shares of company stock worth $2,974,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

