Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $436.35 million, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

