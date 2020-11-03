American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Financial’s consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. P&C renewal pricing in 2020 is expected to be up 10% to 12%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings per share in the range of $7.00-$7.50 in 2020. Shares of American Financial have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business continues to weigh on earnings. Also, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility and high cost weighs on margin.”

AFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:AFG opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

