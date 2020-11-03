American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.25 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $18.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

