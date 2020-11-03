American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

