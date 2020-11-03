Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

COLD opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

