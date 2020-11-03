Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

