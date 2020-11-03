AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $128.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.17.

NYSE:AME opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,923.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 765,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

