Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,909.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.41 or 0.03814801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00208956 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,993,660 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

