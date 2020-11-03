Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

