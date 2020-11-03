Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,905 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 4.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Analog Devices worth $576,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,367,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

