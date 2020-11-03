Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,905 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 4.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Analog Devices worth $576,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

ADI stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

