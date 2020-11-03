Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,181 call options on the company. This is an increase of 898% compared to the average volume of 1,321 call options.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

