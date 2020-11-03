Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

AEE opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

