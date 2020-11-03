Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.21). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE GME opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GameStop by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

