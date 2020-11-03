AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ANAB opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.79. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

