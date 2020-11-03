Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.19 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

