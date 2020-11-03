Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months on improving volume trends. During the third quarter of 2020, total organic volume improved 1.9%, reflecting a sequential gain from 17.1%-fall in the second quarter. Further, the company has been witnessing continued strength in the premiumization trend, which coupled with the company’s fundamental strength and continued resilience in the global beer category helped AB InBev to deliver better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s investment behind B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing has accelerated in the past few months, which has been boosting growth. However, the company’s third-quarter top and bottom lines fell year over year on adverse impacts of pandemic. Higher cost of sales is also concerning.”

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

BUD opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.27 and a beta of 1.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.