Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $115.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Apple stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,885.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after buying an additional 1,566,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after buying an additional 295,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

