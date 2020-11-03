Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.08).

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 15.76 and a quick ratio of 15.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of C$2.83 and a 1-year high of C$12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

A number of research firms have commented on APS. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.