Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.08).

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $525.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

