Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

