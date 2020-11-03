Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

