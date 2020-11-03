Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

