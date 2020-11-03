Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 140,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,070. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

