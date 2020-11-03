Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.15.

Arista Networks stock opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

