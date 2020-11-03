Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.15.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $216.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average of $218.44. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.