Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.80.

NYSE ANET opened at $216.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $501,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

