Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.80.
Arista Networks stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total value of $1,799,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.