Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.80.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total value of $1,799,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.