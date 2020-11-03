Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $950,347.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Ark has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $950,347.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002029 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00017207 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 153,121,644 coins and its circulating supply is 124,900,747 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

