Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $85.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARW. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.88.

NYSE ARW opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

