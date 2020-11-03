Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $85.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE ARW opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

