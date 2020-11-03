Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

APAM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.97% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

