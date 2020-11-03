Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASH stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

