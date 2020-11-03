Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ASH stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
