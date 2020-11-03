ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ASM International stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

