Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

ASB stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

