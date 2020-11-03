Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

AIZ opened at $129.93 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

