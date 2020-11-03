Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

