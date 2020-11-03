AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZN opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

