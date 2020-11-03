ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) vs. Adtalem Global Education (NASDAQ:ATGE) Head-To-Head Comparison

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.91 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.16 -$85.33 million $2.28 10.30

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adtalem Global Education.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05% Adtalem Global Education -8.11% 9.45% 5.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs. The Chamberlain University offers educational services through its 22 campuses and online. This segment also operates medical and veterinary schools, such as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists that provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers compliance training, mortgage licensure preparation, continuing education, and professional development in the banking and mortgage industries; and online and classroom programs in the areas of finance, accounting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

