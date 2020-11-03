ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.50.

ACO.X opened at C$37.33 on Friday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

