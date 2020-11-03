ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

ACLLF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

