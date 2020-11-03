Athene (NYSE:ATH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Athene will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.