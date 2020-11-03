Athene (NYSE:ATH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.
Athene stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.