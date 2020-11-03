Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

