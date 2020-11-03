Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.29 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -127.98, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

