AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUDC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.84 million, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 114.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 202,427 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AudioCodes by 48.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

